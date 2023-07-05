Advertisement
Ranveer Singh’s Dapper Black Airport Style

Articles
Ranveer Singh’s Dapper Black Airport Style

  • Ranveer Singh, the renowned Bollywood actor, is currently immersed in his flourishing career.
  • “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” a highly anticipated family entertainer set to release this July.
  • Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport, captivating everyone with his impeccable style.
Ranveer Singh, the renowned Bollywood actor, is currently immersed in his flourishing career, juggling several promising projects. Among them is his ambitious venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” a highly anticipated family entertainer set to release this July and directed by Karan Johar. After returning from a foreign trip, Ranveer Singh has now arrived in Mumbai to focus solely on the film’s promotions.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport, captivating everyone with his impeccable style. Sporting an all-black ensemble, the Bollywood heartthrob donned a stylish black leather jacket paired with a matching t-shirt and joggers. To complete his look, he adorned a black cap, face mask, contrasting white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses. As always, Ranveer greeted the paparazzi and his fans before heading towards his car.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s recent airport pictures, below:

In “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” Ranveer Singh portrays the titular character, Rocky Randhawa, a vibrant Punjabi youth. The film features Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, Rocky’s love interest. With a stellar star cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others in pivotal roles, this family entertainer has generated significant anticipation.

Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to reunite with the master craftsman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the highly anticipated “Baiju Bawra,” a period musical drama where he will portray a musician. Additionally, Ranveer will step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man in “Don 3,” an upcoming crime-action thriller directed by Farhan Akhtar.

With his dedication, versatility, and undeniable talent, Ranveer Singh continues to captivate audiences and carve his path as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars.

