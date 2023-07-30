Ranveer Singh’s Fun Night Out with Deepika at the Movies

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The unique love story of a Punjabi boy and a Bengali girl has captivated the hearts of fans everywhere.

Ranveer, who plays the role of Rocky, decided to share a special movie date with his beloved wife and co-star, Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable selfie with Deepika as they set out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the picture, the couple can be seen happily posing inside a car. For their movie outing, Deepika looked stunning in a denim outfit, while Ranveer opted for a casual black hoodie. Both sported sunglasses, adding a touch of glamor to their outing.

In the post, Ranveer playfully asked fans some quirky questions related to the movie. He wrote, “Taking her to see Rocky Rani,” and provided multiple options such as “She’s gonna love it,” “She’s gonna LUHHHV it!,” and “Chup kar chappal khayega.” It’s evident that the couple enjoyed some light-hearted banter with their followers, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theaters on July 28 and received a strong opening at the box office. The film secured the sixth-best opening for a Bollywood movie in Hindi this year, following the successes of Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

Besides the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles, further adding to the allure of the film.

As Ranveer and Deepika continue to enjoy the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, fans can’t help but be excited about witnessing the on-screen chemistry between the power couple in this delightful love story.

