Ranveer Singh’s Minus 10 Excuse: “Anda Mila Tha”

In a recent media interaction while promoting his much-awaited film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Alia Bhatt, the charismatic Ranveer Singh had everyone in stitches as he candidly opened up about his academic struggles. Known for his energetic performances and quirky persona, Ranveer shared a hilarious anecdote from his school days that left the audience in awe.

The actor, famous for his wit, humorously disclosed that he once scored a shocking minus 10 out of 100 on a math test. He playfully stated, “Zero on hundred se koi lower laya hai? Main laya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred.” The revelation instantly became a viral sensation, with a video of his confession circulating all over the internet.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen sporting an all-white outfit with spectacles and white sneakers, exuding his signature style.

About “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” brings back the beloved onscreen pairing of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after their remarkable collaboration in “Gully Boy.” The film is directed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, making his comeback as a director.

This romantic comedy-drama revolves around the characters of Rocky and Rani, who fall deeply in love with each other. However, they face significant challenges in their quest for love, as they have to confront their respective families’ disapproval. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, who add their stellar performances to the mix.

Furthermore, the film features talented names from the Bengali film industry, such as Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, adding to the anticipation for its release.

Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” set to grace theaters on July 28, 2023. With the hilarious Ranveer Singh and the talented Alia Bhatt headlining the project, the film promises to be a delightful and entertaining cinematic experience that is not to be missed!

