Rapper Mickey Avalon admits once selling drugs to Angelina Jolie

In a 2013 interview with Nik Richie on the FACTZ Podcast, rapper Mickey Avalon admitted that he once sold drugs to Angelina Jolie when they were both teenagers.

Avalon said that he was selling marijuana and other drugs at Beverly Hills High School, where he and Jolie attended. He claimed that he gave Jolie some of his father’s methadone pills, but he did not know if she used them herself or gave them to her boyfriend.

Avalon’s admission has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have criticized him for selling drugs to a teenager, while others have defended him, saying that he was just a kid himself at the time. Jolie has not commented on Avalon’s claims.

He said he sold marijuana as a “means to an end” back when he was enrolled at Beverly Hills High School and once supplied some of his father’s methadone pills to Jolie.

“I think the last time we spoke, I think you were selling drugs to Angelina Jolie back in high school,” the host jokingly asked him.

“I wasn’t selling drugs,” Avalon replied. “I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills.”

He continued: “My dad was on liquid methadone. He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars.”

“She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?” he sadded.

Previously, the Hollywood star has discussed her struggles with substance abuse even admitting that she’s experimented with “just about every drug possible.”

While speaking on 60 Minutes back in 2011, Jolie said, “I went through heavy, darker times and I survived them.”

She added, “I didn’t die young, so I’m very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn’t survive certain things.”

“For many reasons, I shouldn’t be here,” the actor said. “You just think [of] those times when you came too close to too many dangerous things, too many chances taken, [going] too far.”

