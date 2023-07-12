Rashmika Mandanna leaves Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula’s film

Venky Kudumula collaborated with Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika has chosen to withdraw from the project and will no longer be involved.

All parties involved agreed that the choice for her to leave the movie was the right one.

Advertisement

In order to produce the movie Bheeshma in 2020, Venky Kudumula collaborated with Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna.

Bheeshma gained popularity after its debut in terms of sales. Both of its principal actors’ careers were further advanced by the movie.

On a fresh endeavor, the productive trio was prepared to work together once more. Fans who were hoping for the comeback of this duo, however, have some disappointing news. Rashmika has chosen to withdraw from the project and will no longer be involved.

All parties involved agreed that the choice for her to leave the movie was the right one. Due to a conflict with a date, the actress withdrew.

Rashmika was unable to set a release date for this movie because she is juggling numerous projects at once.