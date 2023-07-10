Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal’s Dance Moves on “Obsessed”

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress in South Indian and Bollywood industries.

She revealed her favorite song, “Obsessed,” during an interactive session and shared a video of herself dancing to it.

Vicky Kaushal’s dance performance to the same song went viral.

Rashmika Mandanna, a renowned actress in both South Indian and Bollywood film industries, boasts a massive following on various social media platforms. She actively engages with her fans and recently organized an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, where she interacted with her followers. During the session, she discussed topics such as her preferred cuisine, favorite songs, and more, allowing her fans to get to know her better.

During an interactive session, a fan inquired about the actress’s favorite song, and she disclosed that it was the highly popular Punjabi track “Obsessed.” She delighted her fans by sharing a video of herself dancing to this viral song, which coincidentally happens to be Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s favorite as well. In the clip, the actress can be seen effortlessly moving to the lively Punjabi beats.

Rashmika expressed her strong affinity for the song, attributing her captivation to Vicky Kaushal. She enthusiastically shared a video of herself dancing to the catchy tune titled “Obsessed.” Accompanying the video, she wrote, “currently tripping on courtesy @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky Kaushal’s remarkable dancing skills during his performance to the song “Obsessed” became a sensation online, garnering even more attention and popularity for the track. With fans cheering and whistling, the actor effortlessly commanded the stage, captivating viewers and causing a frenzy among his devoted followers. This viral video of his dance spread like wildfire across social media platforms, driving his fans into a state of excitement and fervor.

When asked about her preferred location, she responded by saying “My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg.” The actress was born in Coorg, and although her parents still live there, she currently resides in Mumbai and Hyderabad for her career. She has a fondness for desserts and recently has been longing for Korean Fried Chicken.

Rashmika Mandanna will be returning to portray the character Srivalli in the sequel of the Allu Arjun film, titled “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by Pushpa 2. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna has collaborated with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for an upcoming project tentatively called “VNRTrio.” She has also announced her involvement in a female-centric film titled “Rainbow,” alongside Dev Mohan.

The actress is eagerly anticipating the debut of her upcoming Hindi movie “Animal,” which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on “Arjun Reddy.” The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and is set to hit theaters on December 1st.

