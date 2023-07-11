Rashmika Mandanna Recreates Vicky’s Viral Dance

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress in both South and Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna, a popular actress in both South and Bollywood, has a massive social media following and regularly engages with her fans. Recently, she organized an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, where she interacted with her fans, discussing her favorite things and more.

During the session, a fan inquired about her favorite song, to which Rashmika revealed that it was the trending Punjabi track, “Obsessed.” In a delightful gesture, she shared a video of herself dancing to the viral song, which happens to be Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s favorite as well. Rashmika’s graceful moves captivated the audience as she grooved to the Punjabi beats.

Expressing her fondness for the song, Rashmika attributed her current obsession to Vicky Kaushal. She posted the dance video with the caption, “currently tripping on courtesy @vickykaushal09.” Vicky Kaushal had previously set the internet on fire with his own impressive dance performance to the same song, drawing cheers and adoration from his fans.

During the interactive session, Rashmika also revealed her favorite place, which happens to be her beloved hometown, Coorg. While she resides in Mumbai and Hyderabad due to work commitments, Coorg holds a special place in her heart as her parents live there. Additionally, she shared that desserts are her favorite food, although she has recently been craving Korean Fried Chicken.

Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films. She is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun. The film, directed by Sukumar, also features Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role. Furthermore, she has teamed up with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula for an upcoming project tentatively titled “VNRTrio.” Rashmika has also announced her participation in the female-centric film “Rainbow,” alongside Dev Mohan.

In addition to these projects, Rashmika is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming Hindi film, “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on “Arjun Reddy.” The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1.

Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate audiences with her talent, charm, and engaging interactions with fans, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

