Raveena Tandon’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Son Ranbir on His 16th Birthday

Raveena Tandon celebrates son Ranbir’s 16th birthday with a heartfelt message.

The actress expresses her love for Ranbir’s growth and qualities.

Rasha Thadani is set to make her Bollywood debut in a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon celebrated her son Ranbir’s 16th birthday with a heartfelt message. The actress shared an Instagram Reels video showcasing cherished moments of Ranbir growing up, including adorable snapshots and family pictures.

In the caption, Raveena expressed her love for Ranbir and reflected on the passage of time, “the memory of the little baby in your arms” dims, and all you see in your mind is the “amazing young man that you brought up.” Raveena describes Ranbir as “sensitive, caring, sincere, hardworking, determined and persevering.”

Raveena Tandon conveyed birthday wishes with the following message, “And as the passage of time, dims the memory of the lil baby in your arms, and wonder where time just flew, all you see in your mind is the amazing young man that you brought up…sensitive and caring, sincere and hardworking, determined and persevering.. all you do is thank god for all the good and blessings you have. Happy Birthday my love, my sunshine, my rock through it all. My Son. Happy 16th Birthday. @ranbirthadani . Love you now, forever.”

“Vijaybhava, Chiranjeevibhava, Samarthobhava, Widhwanbhava, Ayushman Bhava,” she ended the note.

In response to the post, actress Bhagyashree also conveyed her birthday greetings to the young boy, “Happy Birthday Ranbir.” TV star Ridhima Pandit also commented on Raveena Tandon’s post: “So sweet. Happy Happy b’dayyy to dearest Ranbirvardhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

To provide some background, Raveena Tandon got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004. Following their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rasha, in 2005. In 2008, they were blessed with a baby boy named Ranbir.

Celebrating her daughter Rasha Thadani’s graduation from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Raveena Tandon expressed her immense pride. On May 30, the actress took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, sharing a post featuring throwback photos and videos of Rasha, as well as pictures from her graduation day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon expressed her feelings in the caption, “Time Flies … that’s true !” Rasha Thadani, daughter of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn, is set to make her entry into Bollywood. She will be making her debut in a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

In 1995, prior to her marriage with Anil Thadani, Raveena Tandon decided to adopt two girls, Pooja and Chhaya.

