Raven-Symoné says she can gaze into the future, ‘I will just stare’

  • Raven-Symoné believes she can see the future.
  • She has had these abilities since before she played Raven Baxter.
  • She uses meditation to help her connect with her spirit guides.
Raven-Symoné, the actress who played the psychic teenager Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel sitcom That’s So Raven, has said that she believes she can actually gaze into the future.

In an interview on the podcast The Best Podcast Ever, Raven-Symoné said that she can “read energy” and that she has had “moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension.” She added that she believes in “natural auras” that hold the experiences of everyone.

Raven-Symoné has said that she has had these abilities since before she played Raven Baxter, and that they have become stronger over time. She has also said that she uses meditation to help her connect with her spirit guides.

Of course, there is no scientific evidence to support Raven-Symoné’s claims. However, she is not the only celebrity who has said that they believe they have psychic abilities. Other stars who have made similar claims include Whoopi Goldberg, Katy Perry, and even former President Donald Trump.

Whether or not Raven-Symoné is actually psychic, her belief in her own abilities has certainly helped her to create a successful career. She has starred in several other television shows and movies, and she has also released several albums. She is currently the host of the talk show The View.

Only time will tell if Raven-Symoné’s claims about her psychic abilities are true. However, one thing is for sure: she is a talented actress and entertainer who has inspired many people with her story.

