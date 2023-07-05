Rekha Opens Up About Her Absence From Movies Since 2014

Rekha, is the veteran actress who has enchanted her fans for decades with her mesmerizing beauty.

Rekha, the veteran actress who has enchanted her fans for decades with her mesmerizing beauty, continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and off-screen. Despite not signing any films since 2014, she remains an inspiration to the present generation with her impeccable acting skills. In a recent interview with Vogue, Rekha fearlessly revealed the reason behind her hiatus from the silver screen.

Emphasizing the importance of following her inner instinct, Rekha expressed her intention to make a comeback only when guided by her “flow of instinct.” She firmly believes that while her personal self belongs to her alone, her cinematic persona resides in the eyes of the beholder. Consequently, she carefully selects where she wants to be and where she does not.

Grateful for reaching a point in her career where she can choose projects according to her own preferences, Rekha cherishes the freedom to simply say no. This freedom keeps her soul awake and attuned to her artistic journey. Even without signing any films, Rekha reassures that her cinematic soul never leaves her and that the right project will find her at the perfect time.

In addition to her artistic choices, Rekha shared that she approaches each day with a sense of being a “newcomer.” She admires individuals who fearlessly embrace challenges, and she, too, keeps her heart and eyes open to absorb beauty with a positive outlook. At the age of 68, Rekha’s quest for knowledge remains boundless, as she continuously seeks to learn and grow.

While her last film appearance was in the 2014 movie “Super Nani,” alongside esteemed actors such as Randhir Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Anupam Kher, Rekha also made a special appearance in “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” in 2018, starring alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Rekha’s unwavering commitment to following her instincts and her evergreen beauty are testaments to her enduring charm and timeless appeal. Her admirers eagerly await her return to the silver screen, knowing that when she does choose to grace it once again, she will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on cinema.