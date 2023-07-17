Resham give shocking statement about Sakina Samo

Resham is a highly talented actor from Pakistan who has achieved great success in both television and film.

Resham is a highly talented actor from Pakistan who has achieved great success in both television and film. She gained popularity through her performances in PTV dramas and went on to star in successful films like “Sangam” and “Jeeva”.

Resham has also appeared in notable projects like “Ashk” and “Man O Salwa”. Besides her acting career, Resham is admired for her kindness and charitable work. She regularly organizes large meals for deserving individuals during the Holy Month.

In recognition of her contributions to the film and television industry, Resham received a presidential award in 2021. However, there were some controversies surrounding the list of artists who were honored by the President of Pakistan. Senior actress Sakina Samo expressed her discontent with the inclusion of Ali Zafar and Resham, stating that she believed they were not deserving of the awards.

Recently, Resham appeared on The Talk Talk Show where she gave a befitting reply to Sakina Samo.

Talking about Sakina Samo, Resham said, “I don’t want to talk about her, such people are hypocrites, may Allah forgive, I didn’t say anything about her but she was in a lot of pain when I got the pride of performance. It was the reward for my work, a lot of artists including Ali Zafar got Pride of Performance awards but she could not bear this. I did a play Muafi with her, and she praised my work a lot but to check her hypocrisy, I got an award for my work Sakina Ji. I don’t know why she got so offended by my award, I have worked a lot with dedication and given due respect to my colleagues, ask from my colleagues what kind of person Resham is. Everyone will tell you about my hard work and honesty, who are you to say that I got an award uselessly?.”

