Resham Opens Up About Marriage and Life Lessons

Resham, a renowned Pakistani television and film actress, initiated her career early on with PTV and collaborated with Qavi Khan in her debut serial. Over the years, she has starred in numerous successful dramas and films, gaining fame from projects like Din, Sangam, and Jeeva. Resham is equally known for her philanthropic work, organizing feasts for the needy during Holy Months. In terms of her personal life, Resham appeared on The Talk Talk Show, where she shared her perspective on marriage and the qualities she seeks in a life partner: ‘Loyalty, respect, and sincerity are the three qualities that should be there in a life partner. I want to get married, I didn’t find the person yet, also, I haven’t searched for it as it will happen when Allah will want, but I want to get married.’

She emphasized that her marriage will occur according to destiny and highlighted the significance of finding a like-minded and sincere partner who can offer love, respect, and happiness. She aspires to marry someone with whom she cannot imagine life without, ensuring a harmonious relationship.

Furthermore, She discussed the valuable lessons she has learned in life, recognizing that while one’s nature might persist, she has managed to change certain habits for her peace of mind. She candidly shared her experiences of genuine concern for friends being unreciprocated, leading her to prioritize those who genuinely care for her. Resham now maintains a smaller circle of friends, bringing contentment to her life.”

