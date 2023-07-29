Revealed: The Reason Shabana Azmi Thought of Quitting Acting

Shabana Azmi opened up about a pivotal moment in her career when she almost decided to quit acting.

The incident took place on the sets of the 1977 film “Parvarish”.

She faced a humiliating experience during a dance number.

In a recent podcast interview, the legendary actress Shabana Azmi opened up about a pivotal moment in her career when she almost decided to quit acting. The incident took place on the sets of the 1977 film “Parvarish,” where she faced a humiliating experience during a dance number.

Shabana, known for her exceptional acting prowess, confessed that dancing was not her forte. Feeling anxious about the upcoming dance sequence, she approached the choreographer, Kamal Master, requesting rehearsals. However, he was confident that Shabana didn’t need any practice, as her role merely required clapping. Nervously, she found herself alongside the talented dancer Neetu Singh, who effortlessly grasped the steps, leaving Shabana feeling overwhelmed.

During the shoot, Shabana tried to express her nervousness to Kamal Ji, hoping for a modification in the dance steps. Unfortunately, her vulnerability led to a shocking turn of events. Kamal Ji, in front of the junior artists, called for the lights to be turned off and proclaimed that Shabana would now teach him the dance steps. The situation became extremely humiliating for her, and feeling utterly embarrassed, she hastily left the set in tears.

In her distraught state, Shabana even had trouble finding her car, and eventually, she decided to walk barefoot to her home in Juhu, still reeling from the humiliation. Filled with frustration and disappointment, she made a firm decision to quit acting altogether.

Fortunately, the film’s director, Manmohan Desai, came to her rescue. He approached Shabana with genuine remorse, apologizing for the unfortunate incident. Moreover, her fellow actors and producers provided support and encouragement, helping her to overcome her distress.

Among those who lifted her spirits was Sulakshana Pandit, who reminded Shabana of her importance to the film as the leading lady. These words of reassurance had a profound impact on her, reigniting her strength and determination.

In the end, Shabana Azmi’s love for acting triumphed over the temporary setback. Her resilience and passion for the craft shone through as she continued to grace the silver screen with her exceptional talent.

“Parvarish,” in which Shabana starred alongside stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna, remains a memorable chapter in her illustrious career. Through this candid revelation, Shabana Azmi not only shared a challenging moment from her past but also reminded aspiring artists that perseverance and self-belief are crucial to thriving in the world of cinema. Her journey is a testament to the strength that lies within, even when faced with the darkest moments in life.

