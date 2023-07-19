Rhea Chakraborty Speaks Out as NCB Opts Not to Contest Bail

In a significant development related to the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

In a significant development related to the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently informed the Supreme Court that it will not challenge the bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty. As a quick recap, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were romantically involved and lived together. Tragically, on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide, shortly after Rhea had moved out. Following his untimely demise, Rhea faced a barrage of allegations and hate.

The NCB had charged Rhea under the stringent Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which pertains to “financing and harboring illegal drug trafficking.” However, she was later granted bail. On Tuesday, the NCB informed the Supreme Court that it will not challenge Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in connection with the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death. The Additional Solicitor General S V Raju emphasized that while the bail is not being challenged, the question of law concerning Section 27-A of the NDPS Act should remain open.

Responding to this development, Rhea took to social media and posted a brief clip of herself glowing radiantly, captioned with the word “Gratitude” and a folded hand emoji. The post quickly went viral, with netizens interpreting it as an expression of her appreciation for the NCB’s recent decision.

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to television as a gang leader on Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand. Currently, she is actively involved in the show alongside co-gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula, while the popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood hosts the show.

The NCB’s stance and Rhea’s response on social media have drawn attention from followers and the media alike, continuing the ongoing scrutiny and interest in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death.

