Ridhi Dogra replies to a Twitter fan who couldn’t find her in Jawan prevue

Jawan a Shah Rukh Khan film, has gone viral online. In just 24 hours, the video received 100 million views, and it is still one of the most-watched movie trailers of the day. The characters of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra were also presented in the trailer.

Ridhi Dogra, a television actor, didn’t appear to be easy for many fans to recognize in the promo. On Twitter, the actor joined the conversation.

On Monday, Ridhi shared the preview of Jawan on Twitter. A fan then enquired, “Isme na sahi movie me to hai na @iRidhiDogra (You are not here but are you there in the movie at least?)” She responded, “Trailer main bhi hoon. (I am also there in the trailer) Only I know where.” Then another fan remarked, “Even almost 30 times seen but i didn’t find you in a trailer.” Last but not least, Ridhi responded, “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh tweeted about Ridhi and congratulated her for her work ethic. “Thank u for being so sporting throughout the hectic shoot. Bless u” On the microblogging website, he tweeted,

“Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH (Who am I or who I am not, are you ready to know this)? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Now available: #JawanPrevue On September 7, 2023, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of “Jawan” will be released worldwide.

The Jawan Prevue saw glimpses of Nayanthara as a soldier, with Deepika Padukone doing some action in traditional garb and Priyamani also brandishing a rifle. There is also a small sight of Vijay Sethupathi but the women stole the focus in the Jawan Prevue. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in the prevue. It finished with a bald Shah Rukh dancing to Beqarar Karke Humein amid a Metro hijack scene.

Directed by filmmaker Atlee, Jawan boasts of high-octane action sequences. It is produced by Shah Rukh’s production business Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is due to enter the screens on September 7.

 

