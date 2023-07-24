Ridhi Dogra’s Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan Shines

Ridhi Dogra, the talented actress, is all geared up to make her mark in one of the most highly anticipated films.

The film’s Prevue was unveiled on June 10, and it has been generating tremendous buzz on social media.

Normally when you meet your favorites in person, you get disappointed coz they’re human.

Advertisement

Ridhi Dogra, the talented actress, is all geared up to make her mark in one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, “Jawan,” alongside the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s Prevue was unveiled on June 10, and it has been generating tremendous buzz on social media. Amidst the excitement, Ridhi decided to interact with her fans on Twitter, answering some of their burning questions.

During the Twitter session, one fan asked Ridhi about her experience working with SRK and what quality she admired the most about the superstar. In response, Ridhi showered praise on Shah Rukh, saying, “Everything. Normally when you meet your favorites in person, you get disappointed coz they’re human. But he’s as exceptional in person and at work as you read and hear of him. Such a gift of a human. Ok, I’m gonna stop.”

Another fan asked her about her favorite Salman Khan movie, to which Ridhi revealed, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!”

In a candid interview with NDTV, Ridhi candidly shared her working experience with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She described it as a profound learning session, where she keenly observed these remarkable actors in action. “I was more interested in how they are at work, and what they are bringing to the table. I learned so much just by observing them as an actor,” Ridhi shared.

Everything. Normally when you meet your favorites in person you get disappointed coz they r human. But he’s as exceptional in person and at work as you read and hear of him. Such a gift of a human. Ok I’m gonna stop 😌 https://t.co/RyJtg2C7xz Advertisement — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) July 23, 2023

Hum aapke hain koun…! https://t.co/xm9EUSkRRc — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) July 23, 2023

Advertisement

The actress further elaborated, “I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.”

“Jawan” and “Tiger 3” are two highly-awaited films featuring Ridhi alongside Bollywood giants. “Jawan” is a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on September 7.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s action-packed “Tiger 3,” starring Katrina Kaif, has fans eagerly anticipating its release on November 10.

As the release dates draw nearer, the excitement surrounding both projects continues to escalate, and fans can’t wait to witness Ridhi Dogra’s exceptional performances alongside these iconic stars.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ridhi Dogra replies to a Twitter fan who couldn’t find her in Jawan prevue Jawan a Shah Rukh Khan film, has gone viral online. In just...