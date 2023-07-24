Rihanna spotted with son RZA in stylish attire

Rihanna walked out with her one-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in another of her stunning maternity ensembles.

The Diamonds singer, 35, was spotted leaving her favorite Los Angeles restaurant, Georgio Baldi, on Saturday night, July 22nd, 2023.

In beautiful clothes, the Grammy-winning performer cuddled her kid as he quietly dozed in his mother’s arms.

RiRi was dressed in a pair of light-wash jeans, a crop top, a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it, and black boots. She wore a silver necklace and wore her hair in braided pigtails.

Meanwhile, RZA was dressed in a two-piece denim ensemble comprising of jeans and a jacket. Meanwhile, his grey socks poked through as mama handled his black sneakers.

Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, whom she began dating in 2020.

They revealed in January 2022 that they were expecting their first child, RZA, and welcomed him in May of that year.

Rocky also featured his son and business partner in his latest Beats Studio Pro commercial, which he directed.

at the commercial, Rihanna reaches out to him to inform him that they have run out of diapers and that he needs to go to the shop while working at his home studio.

Rocky then dashes to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, in the midst of the uproar of the paparazzi. In the store, he pulls a pack of diapers with an image of RZA from the shelf.

The pair is overjoyed about their new family member. Rihanna told People Magazine in February that she “wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer.”