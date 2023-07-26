Advertisement
date 2023-07-26
Rihanna’s Baby Bump Steals the Show in RATM T-Shirt

Articles
  • Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.
  • The couple was recently seen in Los Angeles.
  • Rihanna is confidently flaunting her baby bump.
Renowned singer Rihanna is expecting her second child and has been proudly showcasing her fashionable baby bump as her due date approaches. The stylish announcement of her pregnancy took place during her performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The baby is with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, a 34-year-old rapper. Recently, the couple was seen in Los Angeles, looking effortlessly cool as they walked together toward a car park.

Pregnant Rihanna, aged 35, confidently flaunted her baby bump while sporting a stylish white Rage Against The Machine T-shirt, adorably folding the band around her belly. She accessorized with chic black sunglasses and carried a bejeweled black bag.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Pairing the tee with baggy, embossed jeans, the singer kept her comfort in mind as she walked through the car park, leaving her jeans unbuttoned. Her boyfriend opted for a long-sleeve patterned shirt, complemented by camouflage trousers.

The couple already has a son named RZA, born in the summer of the previous year.

In an interview, Rihanna expressed her admiration for motherhood, “It’s everything, you really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

Rihanna has not disclosed any information regarding her upcoming child or expected delivery date.

