Riteish Deshmukh Tribute Trilogy: Genelia Shares Her Support

Genelia Deshmukh, the talented actress who took a break from the big screen, has been making headlines recently. Her exceptional performance in her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved, in 2022 has garnered praise and renewed interest in her acting career. Despite being away from the limelight, Genelia expressed her love for acting, igniting curiosity among her fans.

In a recent interview, Genelia revealed exciting prospects for the much-anticipated trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When asked about the status of the project, she confidently confirmed, “Yeah. I don’t see it happening in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something on the cards.” Genelia also shared that the trilogy holds immense significance for Riteish, and he is deeply committed to it, putting his heart and soul into the project.

The trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was first announced in 2020 by director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh on the 390th birth anniversary of the great leader. The ambitious project, set to be produced by Deshmukh’s production company, Mumbai Film Company, aims to portray the legendary figure’s life on the silver screen.

On February 19, 2020, Riteish took to Twitter to express his pride and seek blessings for the trilogy, captioning the post, “Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray.”

During the interview, Genelia also shared her excitement about her iconic film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na completing 15 years on July 4 this year. Fondly remembered as Aditi by her fans, Genelia revealed that people still call her by her character’s name, a testament to the movie’s enduring impact. She expressed deep affection for the film, considering the 15-year milestone as something truly special.

Given the love and nostalgia surrounding Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Genelia openly expressed her desire to be part of a sequel. When asked about her willingness to join the sequel, she responded with enthusiasm, “Yes. It has a huge potential.”

As for her recent projects, Genelia’s appearance in Ved in 2022 was well-received, leaving her fans eager to know more about her upcoming ventures. However, the details of her future projects are still kept under wraps.

In conclusion, Genelia Deshmukh’s stellar performance in Ved has rekindled the excitement among her fans, and her willingness to be part of the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’s sequel has sparked anticipation. As for the eagerly awaited trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it remains a project close to Riteish Deshmukh’s heart, promising to bring an epic saga to the silver screen in the future.

