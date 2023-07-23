Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?
“Infinity War” is considered the best superhero movie ever made. Its success was due to exciting action scenes, epic team-ups, and emotional moments. Robert Downey Jr. and the other Avengers would naturally want to cherish their memories from the film.
Out of the original Avengers, Mark Ruffalo is the only one without a tattoo. Even though the Iron Man star tried to persuade Ruffalo to get one, he didn’t get the symbol, as revealed during an interview with Christopher Nolan.
The main Avengers wanted to do something special when “Avengers: Infinity War” was released. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, suggested that they all get matching Avengers tattoos.
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans agreed to do it, but Mark Ruffalo decided not to join in.
During an interview with WIRED, Robert Downey Jr. was asked about his tattoos, and he shared a story in response.
“I have six. That’s the sixth one and that was the Avengers cast tattoo that happened the evening of the premiere for Infinity War. Scarlett got it first, then Chris Evans got it, then I got it, then Jeremy Renner got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it, even though he was a little tentative about it and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then Mark Ruffalo said, ‘I’m not getting that tattoo. I don’t wana be part of your Hollywood inside game,’ to which I applauded him. F*ck you, Mark!” Robert Downey Jr.
The Sherlock Holmes actor ended his introduction by saying “****Mark” to the camera.
