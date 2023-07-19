Robert Downey Jr. Shares Surprising ‘Oppenheimer’ Script Detail

Advertisement
Robert Downey Jr. shared an intriguing detail about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer script, revealing that it was printed on red paper. The actor found reading the script challenging due to the colour and described it as feeling “hypnotized” due to the dizzying effect of staring at the red paper.

During Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table,” Downey recalled visiting Christopher Nolan’s home to discuss and read the script for the biographical thriller. He expressed his difficulties with the script, humorously stating, “I don’t want to complain, but it’s on red paper printed in black, which is kind of difficult, at best.” His co-star in the film, Emily Blunt, also chimed in, noting that the experience was “a bit unnerving.”

Downey further pondered the peculiar impact of the red paper, saying, “I guess there’s something about it that makes it that you forget it as soon as you read it. I don’t know what those colors are. It’s kind of like being hypnotized.”

The reason behind using red paper remains a mystery to Downey and the purpose behind this choice is unknown.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan explained his preference for delivering scripts personally instead of relying on technology. He values privacy over secrecy and believes in allowing room for experimentation, embracing mistakes, and fostering an adventurous spirit in storytelling. Nolan also emphasized the importance of engaging in face-to-face discussions with actors after they read the script, gaining valuable insights into their connections with the material.

The film, featuring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

