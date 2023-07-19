“Rocky Aur Rani” Actor Churni Ganguly Supports Alia Bhatt Amid Nepotism Debate

Alia Bhatt and Churni Ganguly will star in Karan Johar’s upcoming film.

Churni Ganguly defended Alia Bhatt against nepotism accusations.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, a highly acclaimed Bollywood actress, is set to appear in Karan Johar’s upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” In a recent interview, her co-star Churni Ganguly, who portrays her mother in the movie, emphasized that the label of nepotism is not relevant to Alia due to her exceptional talent.

Churni defended Alia in a new interview. She said, “Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia. She has proved so film after film.

She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well.”

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” heralds Karan Johar’s directorial comeback since his 2016 movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The trailer introduces the contrasting lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. While Rocky hails from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge and intelligence.

Despite their love for each other, they discover that their families do not approve of their relationship. In an attempt to win their families’ approval, Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other’s families. Churni’s character expresses her disapproval, questioning Rani’s thoughts about marrying someone like Rocky.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated release of “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” is scheduled for July 28th in theaters.

Also Read Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s Fun Scooter Ride in Portugal Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumored to be dating...