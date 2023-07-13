Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to promote film in 5 cities

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023. The film has received a good response to its trailer and songs, and the makers are now planning to promote it across five cities in India.

The film marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after almost seven years. It is a romantic comedy that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The makers are confident that the film will be a hit, and they are hoping that the promotional tour will help to generate even more excitement for it.

The five cities that the makers will be visiting are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore. They will be holding press conferences, fan meets, and other events in each city. The tour is expected to start in the first week of July.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt will be touring 5 cities to promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The tour will start on July 17th in Baroda and will last for 10 days. The trio will be interacting with fans and releasing new assets from the film to increase excitement for the release.

Karan Johar is a very successful Indian director with a perfect track record in theatrical releases. He has not had a single flop in his 25-year career. With his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he hopes to continue his streak. The film has been receiving positive buzz so far, and advance bookings will give a better idea of its popularity.

Rocky and Rani are two people from very different cultures and backgrounds. Rocky is a flamboyant Punjabi, while Rani is an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their differences, they fall in love. However, their families do not approve of their relationship. In order to win over their families, Rocky and Rani decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. Whether they will be successful in their quest will be revealed when the film is released.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic drama film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023. Advance bookings for the film will begin in a few weeks.

