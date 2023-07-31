Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Massive Opening

Karan Johar’s directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

The positive trend continued on Sunday with collections of Rs 18.50 crore.

The total three-day box office stands at an encouraging Rs 44.50 crore.

Urban centers, especially the three national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – played a pivotal role in the film's success, contributing 63 percent to the total business. With a strong performance in metros, the film is expected to have long-lasting legs at the box office. Other multiplex chains like MovieMax and Rajhans also fared well, adding Rs 82 lakh and 50 lakh, respectively, to the weekend collections.

Urban centers, especially the three national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – played a pivotal role in the film’s success, contributing 63 percent to the total business. With a strong performance in metros, the film is expected to have long-lasting legs at the box office. Other multiplex chains like MovieMax and Rajhans also fared well, adding Rs 82 lakh and 50 lakh, respectively, to the weekend collections.

Corporate bookings added some boost to the opening weekend, but the film’s positive trend without them indicates a promising run ahead. The film has garnered a positive response among its target audience, boding well for its performance on Monday. Karan Johar’s high expectations and the film’s costs call for sustained success, with the film needing to cross Rs 120 crore to achieve the “Average and above” success tag.

Despite the chance of muted growth on Sunday due to the previous day’s Muharram holiday, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” managed to register a 17 percent rise, showcasing promising trends. A Monday collection in the north of Rs 6 crore would be a considerable achievement and ensure robust weekday performance.

As the film continues its journey, the industry eagerly awaits its fate, keeping an eye on the Monday test. With positive word-of-mouth and encouraging weekend numbers, the hopes are high for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” to leave a lasting impact at the box office.

