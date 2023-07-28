Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Sweet Yet Flawed

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, brings back the grandeur of his cinema but not without flaws. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, offers the typical masala elements – rich families, over-the-top settings, emotions, and dance numbers. However, the film takes too long to engage the audience and eventually becomes a never-ending saga of romance and preachy lessons.

The story revolves around Rocky and Rani, who are trying to reunite their respective grandparents. The first half drags, leaving viewers waiting for the plot to pick up. The film does have emotionally charged scenes in the second half, but it often delves into excessive preaching on various social issues.

The performances are commendable, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt delivering convincing acts. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and others also shine in their roles.

The film’s music stands out as a highlight, offering a mix of party tracks and soul-touching melodies.

Despite its flaws, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back the essence of Karan Johar’s cinema and entertains with its masala elements. However, it could have been more impactful without excessive preaching and cliched stereotypes.

