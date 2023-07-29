Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.50 Cr Opening Day

The much-anticipated Karan Johar-directed film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

The much-anticipated Karan Johar-directed film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has commenced its box office journey with a moderate opening in India. Early trends suggest that the film is likely to gross around Rs 10.00 to 11.00 crore on its opening day, with national chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis contributing approximately Rs 6.75 to 7.25 crore to the overall collection. The movie’s performance is primarily centered around multiplexes, while it has struggled to gain traction in other cinema formats.

Expectations were slightly higher for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” and it should have ideally crossed the Rs 12 crore mark on its opening day. However, it fell short of these predictions, amassing around Rs 11 crore. The film’s business is largely driven by metropolitan cities, and the hope is that it will attract audiences from mass belts over the weekend, thanks to its family-oriented storyline.

The film has garnered some corporate bookings for the weekend, but its true success will depend on positive word-of-mouth and organic audience support. Being targeted towards urban viewers, it is anticipated to witness significant growth in collections on Saturday and Sunday.

Early critical reviews for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” have been favorable, creating optimism for its box office prospects. The movie’s success is crucial for the Hindi Film Industry, given its higher production costs compared to other romantic films like “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo.” Therefore, it needs to achieve substantial box office numbers to emerge as a profitable venture.

In order to maintain momentum and secure success, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” must achieve significant growth over the weekend and sustain steady collections on Monday. While the film has found an audience in metropolitan cities, the mass belts should have contributed more, especially considering its family-oriented subject. However, the absence of a chartbuster song may have hindered what could have been a stronger opening.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” narrates the love story of Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, who fall in love despite their contrasting backgrounds. When they face opposition from their families, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot. The movie’s fate at the box office hinges on whether they can win over each other’s families.

Overall, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” holds promise and is expected to rely on positive word-of-mouth and favorable reviews to drive its box office success. As the film continues its theatrical run, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the unfolding love story of Rocky and Rani.

