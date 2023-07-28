Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Set for Rs 10.50 Crore Opening Day

The film had an average opening day collection of Rs 10-11 crore.

Karan Johar’s film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has had an average opening at the Indian box office. Early indications suggest the film’s opening day collection be in the range of Rs 10.00 to 11.00 crore, with national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis contributing around Rs 6.75 to 7.25 crore.

Approximately 65 percent of the film’s business came from these three chains, with limited success outside of multiplexes on the first day. The movie was expected to earn above Rs 12 crore, but starting around Rs 11 crore fell slightly short of expectations.

As anticipated, the film’s success largely relies on metropolitan areas, while expectations are high for the mass belts to join in during the weekend, thanks to its family-oriented elements. Corporate bookings have been made for the upcoming weekend, but the true measure of the film’s success lies in its merits and the organic audience response. With its urban appeal, Saturday is expected to see significant growth in business, followed by further consolidation on Sunday with a notable surge in audience numbers.

The early buzz, particularly in the media, is highly positive, and there is optimism that this positive reception will reflect in the box office collections. If the audience’s word of mouth aligns with the critical acclaim, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has the potential to become a significant and essential success for the Hindi Film Industry.

Given the higher production costs and stakes involved compared to typical love stories like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, achieving substantial box office numbers becomes crucial for the film’s success.

In order for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” to become a successful film, it needs significant growth over the weekend and a strong performance on Monday. Fortunately, early critic reviews have been positive, providing hope for its success.

The film is performing well in metro cities, largely due to the influence of Karan Johar. However, the movie’s performance in mass belts could have been better, possibly hindered by the absence of a chartbuster song that would have contributed to a stronger start.

