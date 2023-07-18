Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya is out now

The song was released on YouTube on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On Tuesday, the latest song “Ve Kamleya” from the movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” was released. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, the romantic track showcases their chemistry. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song was unveiled on YouTube for the audience to enjoy.

Last month, the first song “Tum Kya Mile” from the movie was unveiled, followed by the release of the second song “What Jhumka” earlier this month. Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share the song and captioned it, “Prem’ ke mausam mein, love overflows with #VeKamleya!💕 SONG OUT NOW – link in bio!”

In contrast to “Tum Kya Mile,” the video appears to serve as a background track, narrating the love story of Rocky and Rani, as well as their familial challenges. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to the song, “Ve Kamleya,” which is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Upon the release of the song, numerous YouTube users swiftly responded to it with their reactions. Among them, one user expressed their thoughts on the track, “You can ignore bollywood but you can not ignore Arijit Singh’s melodious voice.” Another one wrote, “It’s ok to give her less lines but She will take the song into another level. That’s Shreya Ghoshal.”

On Monday, the director went on Instagram to hint about the upcoming song, sharing a cryptic post, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell… I remember the moment and day Pritam da (brother) presented this beautiful melody to me… I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album… @ipritamofficial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words… Can’t wait to share the song with you tomorrow…”

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is set to hit the screens on July 28, 2023. The film marks his return to directing after a gap of seven years since “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016.

In “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Karan reunites with Alia, who had her debut as a lead in “Student of the Year” (2012). The movie also brings together Ranveer and Alia once again after their collaboration in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” (2019).

Ranveer’s family, the Randhawas, in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” includes seasoned actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, while Alia’s family, the Chatterjees, consists of Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and the renowned Shabana Azmi.

