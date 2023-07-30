Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Writer Defends Karan Johar Against Nepotism Claims

Ishita Moitra is the writer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ishita Moitra, the Rockstar behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently had an exclusive interview with media, where she delved into various aspects of the Karan Johar film. Released last Friday, the star-studded movie features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Ishita, who played a pivotal role in crafting the dialogues and co-writing the screenplay with Shashank Khaitan, opened up about her experience working with Karan Johar.

In the interview, she shed light on the true nature of the renowned director, challenging the common perceptions held about him.

Ishita Moitra expressed her delight as she discovered that acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap mentioned her in a post and started following her on Instagram. She admitted that she had no prior acquaintance with him, making it a delightful and unexpected morning surprise.

The film’s box office performance experienced a significant surge on Saturday, bringing me immense joy. Real audiences, accompanied by their families, contributed to this success, with many even watching the movie multiple times.

The film resonated deeply with viewers, as it touched upon important themes like forced arranged marriage, cancel culture, patriarchy, gender roles, and, of course, the captivating love story.

Ishita Moitra, the writer of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” shares that her unique background as a Bengali from Delhi, with fluency in both Punjabi and Bengali, played a role in why Karan Johar approached her for the project. She believes that her understanding of both worlds made her a suitable fit. In her family, it’s common to effortlessly switch between languages like Bengali, Hindi, and English, a trait shared by Rani’s (Alia Bhatt’s) family in the movie.

Ishita aimed to maintain authenticity, ensuring the characters’ dialogues reflected the real-life language dynamics observed among Delhi Bengalis. Although not exclusively conversing in Bengali, they strived to make the interactions feel genuine and relatable.

Ishita Moitra explains that in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” they intentionally established stereotypes among the characters, only to challenge and shatter them later on. Initially, Rani judged Rocky, and similarly, Rani couldn’t fathom Poonam’s traditional appearance with the dupatta.

However, as the story unfolds, both Rani and Poonam develop a profound connection and understanding. The film’s essence lies in the characters’ journeys of self-discovery, realizing that they are more than what they initially assumed about each other.

At present, a simple hair flip in the film has the power to shape people’s entire opinions about it, ‘Koi chemistry nahi hai, yeh nahi hai, woh nahi hai (there’s no chemistry between Alia and Ranveer)’.

The film aims to challenge our tendency to rush into judgments based solely on surface appearances, urging us to take a deeper and more thoughtful approach before forming opinions.

As you get to know individuals for who they truly are, you begin to appreciate and embrace their unique qualities. It’s not just about putting up with each other; it’s about wholeheartedly accepting and rejoicing in those differences with love.

The focus lies on the coming together of two families, and this was a conscious decision. All the obstacles faced were part of the initial phase, but it is in the latter part that the genuine essence of these individuals is revealed.

Ishita Moitra stated that Karan Johar has not only contributed valuable input but also effectively coordinated all aspects of the film’s production.

Ishita Moitra shared that after writing each scene, they engaged in discussions where Karan Johar provided feedback on what he appreciated and didn’t. She described the process as highly democratic, almost resembling a master class.

Ishita Moitra addresses the issue of nepotism and shares her personal perspective. Having connections to people working in Dharma Productions, she emphasizes that nepotism plays no role in the opportunities she received.

Coming from an Army family, her career path was unexpected within her family. She attributes her chance to write a Karan Johar film to her talent and the fact that he appreciated her work. Ishita firmly believes that her success is not a result of nepotism and asserts that the office is filled with individuals chosen based on their abilities.

The recurring narratives about Karan Johar deeply sadden me. If you take a broader look, you’ll notice that he has provided numerous opportunities to actors, directors, and writers, including many from film families. Unfortunately, these facts often get twisted and misrepresented. It is unjust to target him solely based on this aspect. Personally, Karan Johar is known to be incredibly generous and kind-hearted. Anyone who has had the chance to know him can attest to this fact. While he passionately contributes story ideas, he isn’t the kind of person who seeks undue credit for himself.

Ishita Moitra praises the versatility of the actor who played Rocky, describing him as a chameleon who skillfully immersed himself in the character and even improvised during filming. Unlike Rocky, the actor is known for his articulate speech and eloquence.

Looking ahead, Ishita Moitra has an exciting lineup of projects scheduled for next year. Among them are “Call Me Bae,” featuring Ananya Panday, and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, under the direction of Anand Tiwari.

