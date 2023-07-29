Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Alia-Ranveer Starrer Opens Big with $1.20 Million Overseas on Day One

The film had a favorable overseas debut, grossing $1.15-1.2 million on its opening day.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had a favorable overseas debut, with initial estimates indicating an opening day collection of around $1.15-1.20 million, pending final figures from the Middle East. Among Bollywood releases, it secured the fourth-best opening day of the year, trailing Pathaan, Adipurush, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Notably, Adipurush’s major earnings came from the Telugu version, whereas Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani surpassed it in the Hindi version alone. Looking ahead, the film is projected to achieve a substantial international weekend gross ranging from $3.75 to $4 million.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s strongest market was North America, where it garnered close to half a million dollars, surpassing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s $305K collection. In the United Kingdom, the film had a noteworthy opening day with over GBP 100K, a rarity in the current scenario. Australia and New Zealand’s performance were on par with KKBKKJ.

However, the film faced a significant shortfall in the Middle East. Despite KKBKKJ’s boost from Eid, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is projected to collect only about half of the former’s $730K earnings in that region.

Karan Johar, the renowned director known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, has built a remarkable track record overseas.

While his films featuring Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed immense popularity abroad due to the actor’s strong international following, even without Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had a remarkable performance in 2016, opening with an impressive $2.25 million on Friday. Given this history of success, there were high expectations for his latest film. However, it seems that the movie, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, fell short of meeting the anticipated overseas reception.

RRKPK, which stands for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is a Bollywood film that falls under the romantic comedy family drama genre. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and is a joint production by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The stellar cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

