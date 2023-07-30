Rocky Aur Rani: Saturday Box Office Surpasses Rs 15.50 crores

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and supported by Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, had a lukewarm opening at the Indian box office, earning approximately Rs 10.50 crores nett. However, the film witnessed a significant upswing on its second day (Saturday), raking in around 15 – 16 crores, thanks to positive word of mouth and the occasion of Muharram.

The combined two-day collection for the film stands at Rs 26 crores nett in India. If the movie continues to perform well on Sunday, industry experts predict an opening weekend figure of Rs 45 crores nett, which, considering the production costs, is quite decent. This positive trend marks the film’s first signs of success.

It is worth noting that the first two days saw a substantial number of corporate bookings, which will extend to day 3 as well, bolstering the film’s overall box office performance.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” gained momentum primarily in top national multiplex chains, namely PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, accounting for around 65 per cent of its total business. On the first day, these multiplex chains contributed around Rs 6.75 crores to the film’s collections, and on the second day, the numbers slightly exceeded Rs 10 crores nett. The strong performance in these multiplex chains gives hope for a stable hold on Monday and subsequent weekdays, following the initial weekend.

In the current post-pandemic scenario, well-received films have shown the ability to sustain their performance for several weeks. Karan Johar is optimistic that “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” will follow suit and continue its successful run even after the opening weekend.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” Synopsis:

The film tells the tale of a flamboyant Punjabi man named Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist named Rani, who fall in love despite their stark cultural differences. When their families oppose their relationship, Rocky and Rani decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The movie revolves around their efforts to win over each other’s families and the challenges they face during this period.

Watch the “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” Trailer:

Where and When to Watch “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”:

The movie is currently showing in theatres near you.

