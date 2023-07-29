Rocky Rani Prem Kahani: $1.15M on Opening Day Overseas

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has made an impressive start at the overseas box office, with early estimates indicating an opening day collection of $1.15-1.20 million. The film’s success marks the fourth-best debut for a Bollywood film this year, trailing behind “Pathaan,” “Adipurush,” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Notably, “Adipurush” garnered a significant portion of its earnings from the Telugu version, while “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” outperformed it in the Hindi version alone. The film is projected to amass $3.75-4 million over the weekend on the international circuit.

North America emerged as the top-performing market for the film, raking in nearly half a million dollars, surpassing the $305K earned by “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” While the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand performed similarly to “KKBKKJ,” the Middle East saw a slight shortfall in collections. Despite the Eid boost, “KKBKKJ” managed to collect $730K in the region, while “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is projected to attain only about half of that amount.

Expectations for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” were high, considering Karan Johar’s remarkable track record overseas. Known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters like “Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “My Name is Khan,” and “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna,” Karan Johar has previously showcased his prowess in attracting international audiences. Even his 2016 film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” garnered a stellar opening of $2.80 million. As such, the anticipation for Karan Johar’s films to perform exceptionally well overseas remains evident.

The territorial breakdown for the film’s first-day overseas collections is as follows:

North America: $475,000

Australia: $75,000

New Zealand: $20,000

United Kingdom: $105,000

Europe: $70,000

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” revolves around the love story of Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their many differences, they fall in love and decide to win over each other’s families by living with them for three months before tying the knot. The film promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of love, family, and acceptance.

Advertisement

