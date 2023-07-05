Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rohit Saraf Reveals Exciting Details About ‘Ishq Vishk’ Sequel

Rohit Saraf Reveals Exciting Details About ‘Ishq Vishk’ Sequel

Articles
Advertisement
Rohit Saraf Reveals Exciting Details About ‘Ishq Vishk’ Sequel
Advertisement

Rohit Saraf has finally revealed details about the highly-anticipated sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 film, ‘Ishq Vishk.’

Titled ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound, the film features Rohit Saraf alongside Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, and Jibraan Khan, known for his role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During an interview, the ‘Mismatched’ star expressed his excitement for the project but also admitted to feeling nervous. He believes that audiences, especially his own fanbase, will thoroughly enjoy the film.

Rohit clarified that ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound shares no similarities with the original ‘Ishq Vishk’, except for the name. He emphasized that he won’t be stepping into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes and that the two films are distinct in terms of their stories. ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound portrays a tale of modern love and friendship in the year 2023.

Prior to this project, Rohit Saraf was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan delayed Vikram Vedha shoot for Rohit Saraf
Hrithik Roshan delayed Vikram Vedha shoot for Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf, an actor, is enjoying Mismatched season 2 and Vikram Vedha's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story