Rohit Saraf Reveals Exciting Details About ‘Ishq Vishk’ Sequel

Rohit Saraf has finally revealed details about the highly-anticipated sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 film, ‘Ishq Vishk.’

Titled ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound, the film features Rohit Saraf alongside Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, and Jibraan Khan, known for his role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During an interview, the ‘Mismatched’ star expressed his excitement for the project but also admitted to feeling nervous. He believes that audiences, especially his own fanbase, will thoroughly enjoy the film.

Rohit clarified that ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound shares no similarities with the original ‘Ishq Vishk’, except for the name. He emphasized that he won’t be stepping into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes and that the two films are distinct in terms of their stories. ‘Ishk Vishk’ Rebound portrays a tale of modern love and friendship in the year 2023.

Prior to this project, Rohit Saraf was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

