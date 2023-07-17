Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn Join Forces for ‘Singham Part 3’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for an eagerly anticipated reunion.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for an eagerly anticipated reunion in the highly anticipated third installment of the Singham franchise, titled ‘Singham Again’. Joining Ajay and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles are Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, who will make special appearances. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Independence Day weekend in 2024 and is expected to commence filming in the next two months, according to an exclusive conversation with director Rohit Shetty.

Promising a fresh experience for fans, Rohit Shetty expressed excitement about presenting a different version of Singham in ‘Singham Again’. While sharing insights into the film, Shetty revealed that the script has turned out to be remarkable, unique, and in line with the beloved character of Singham. He eagerly anticipates reuniting with Ajay Devgn for this venture.

‘Singham Again’ is an extension of the successful cop universe created by Rohit Shetty, which began with ‘Singham’, followed by ‘Singham Returns’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’. Shetty has previously stated that ‘Singham Again’ takes the franchise to a whole new level, surpassing the scale and grandeur seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’. The director has expressed his enthusiasm for the exceptional script and the larger-than-life nature of the film.

Ranveer Singh, who will also make an appearance in the film, shared his excitement about ‘Singham Again’ during a conversation with Pinkvilla. After listening to the narration, Singh was ecstatic, applauding the intense and captivating moments described by Shetty. He predicted that these scenes would create pandemonium in cinema halls, leaving audiences in awe.

Fans of the Singham franchise can eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Singham Again’, as the film promises to deliver the high-octane action and gripping storytelling that has become synonymous with Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. With a stellar cast, an engaging script, and the promise of a fresh take on the iconic character, ‘Singham Again’ is set to captivate audiences and set the box office ablaze.

