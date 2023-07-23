Rohit Shetty Feels Proud As Son Ishan Joins Central Film School

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is filled with parental pride as his son, Ishaan Shetty, enrolls in the Central Film School in London, following in his father’s footsteps to pursue a future in the film industry. Rohit shared a photo on Instagram, capturing the moment as he dropped off Ishaan at the renowned film school. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher, and Rahul Vaidya congratulated him in the comments section.

Rohit Shetty is renowned for directing the Golmaal franchise, cop universe films, and other successful movies like Chennai Express, Dilwale, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. He expressed his support for his son’s career choice, whether it’s in the film industry or not, emphasizing the importance of being a good human being and finding happiness in one’s pursuits.

Talking about his son, Rohit had previously shared, “I think he (Ishaan) enjoys the fact that his dad is a director; he keeps telling everyone that he is Rohit Shetty’s son! Ishaan’s six and quite filmy… much more than I am. He’s a bigger show off too. I think he’s quite settled on his career choice — he says he’s going to become an actor or a director when he grows up.”

As Rohit’s last film, Cirkus didn’t fare well at the box office, he remained unfazed, clarifying that he wasn’t hurt or disappointed by the outcome. The filmmaker is now set to make his web series debut with Indian Police Force, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

