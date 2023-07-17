Rohit Shetty Opens Up about Cirkus Box Office Results

Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus was a critical and commercial failure.

Shetty is not hurt or disheartened by the film’s failure.

He believes that it is important to learn from failures.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared that he wasn’t hurt or disheartened by the failure of his film Cirkus, despite putting in considerable effort. The movie featured Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. Rohit emphasized that he does not believe in placing blame on anyone for the film’s performance.

Cirkus, inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, featured a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, and Sulabha Arya.

However, despite its impressive lineup, the film faced criticism from both critics and audiences alike, leading to its disappointing box office performance.

Rohit recently told, “It didn’t hurt me. I am not the kind of person who gets hurt, you get disappointed when you work hard on a thing and it does not work, but you analyse and you move forward. You can’t be an escapist. If I made Sooryavanshi, then I also made Cirkus. If Chennai Express is my film, then Dilwale is also mine. Dilwale didn’t do as much business as Chennai Express did but that is meant to happen.”

“The best part is that you can’t deny it. You can’t make excuses that it didn’t work because of this or that. Somewhere, you had gone wrong and if you, as a man, say this, analyse this and sit with your team, they also admit that we all went wrong somewhere, let’s move forward and get into the next project. I think that’s life. Ups and downs are a part of life, you learn from your failure and never be an escapist. So, if Sooryavanshi was my film, which was released a year before we opened the theatres and it was the biggest hit with just 50 per cent seating capacity, then with everything going right, the audience is coming to the theatres, and we give a film (Cirkus) that doesn’t do well, that also belongs to me and I will not deny that,” he added.

Rohit Shetty is set to host the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and will also be making his digital debut with Indian Police Force.

Advertisement

Also Read Kiara Advani Discloses Audition Experience for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Kiara Advani auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha but didn't get the role....