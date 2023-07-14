Rohit Shetty talks about ‘Cirkus’ box office failure

Rohit Shetty takes ownership of Cirkus’ failure.

He believes that failure is a learning experience.

He might make Cirkus again in the future.

Rohit Shetty is not afraid to admit when his films do not do well. He takes ownership of his flops, including Cirkus and Dilwale. He also said that he might make a film like Cirkus again in the future because he believes that there is still an audience for that kind of film.

Rohit Shetty, the director of the 2022 film Cirkus, has spoken out about the film’s failure at the box office. He said that he does not like to blame anyone for the film’s failure and that he takes responsibility for it. He also said that he has learned from his mistakes and that he is determined to make better films in the future.

Cirkus, a Bollywood comedy film based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, starred Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. It also featured Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, and Sulabha Arya. The film was not well-received by audiences and was a commercial failure.

Rohit Shetty also said that he is not afraid of failure. He believes that failure is a learning experience and that it can help you become a better person. He also said that he is grateful for his failures because they have made him the successful director he is today.

“I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the (Covid-19) pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time.”

“The same audience made Sooryanshi a blockbuster despite a 50 percent occupancy, and if it didn’t work for Cirkus, I must take ownership of failures as well. That’s not to say that I won’t bounce back with the Singham franchise again or Golmaal or any other film, and I might make Cirkus again, too. And that’s okay. My team tells me every 5 years, you are grounded by such failures. I ultimately aim to live up to the expectations of the audience and I do feel a sense of responsibility to give them back the love they give me,” he further added.

Rohit Shetty, who was previously working on his OTT debut with the web series Indian Police Force, will soon be seen as the host of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

