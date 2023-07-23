Rohit Shetty’s Heartfelt Post as Son Ishaan Joins Film School

Ishaan Shetty is the son of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Amidst hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and working on new projects for his cop universe, filmmaker Rohit Shetty found a moment in his busy schedule to support his son Ishaan Shetty, who is embarking on a new journey at a film school. Rohit shared a heartfelt post as he dropped his son off at the film school, prompting reactions from celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty.

Rohit Shetty embraced fatherly pride as his son, Ishaan Shetty, commenced his higher education at the prestigious Central Film School in London. On July 22, Saturday, Rohit shared a heartwarming Instagram photo, featuring him and his son standing outside the film school, where Ishaan is set to embark on his path to enter the film industry. Both father and son were dressed in matching all-black ensembles, complemented by white shoes, with Rohit affectionately placing his arm around Ishaan.

Rohit shared the post with a caption expressing his emotions, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school… Time flies…”

Following Rohit’s post, numerous celebrities took to the comments section to extend their congratulations and praise the proud father.“wow! Amazing! God bless!”, Rohit Roy said, “All the best to gen next!!”. Kiku Sharda also wished Rohit and his son, “To new beginnings.. best wishes to him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Singer Rahul Vaidya praised him as a “great father”, and Shilpa Shetty left a comment, “Oh Wow! Wishing him all the best.” R Madhavan also expressed his wishes, “All the very very best. He will make you proud.”

Anupam Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Rajneesh Duggal, and other celebrities also sent their heartfelt wishes of love and luck.

After releasing his last film “Cirkus” in December 2022, featuring Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty completed filming for the 13th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa. Presently, he is occupied with a web series titled “Indian Police Force,” with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Additionally, Rohit is gearing up for the release of “Singham Again,” the next installment in the cop universe, starring Ajay Devgn, which is scheduled for 2024. Simultaneously, the director is also in the process of developing the next chapter in the Golmaal franchise.

