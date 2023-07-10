Romaisa Khan, Aashir Wajahat’s Debut Film To Release On July 14

Up-and-coming actors Aashir Wajahat and Romaisa Khan are set to showcase their talents in the Pakistani entertainment industry with their latest project, titled “John,” which is scheduled to release on July 14.

Romaisa Khan, renowned as a successful TikTok and social media star, and Aashir Wajahat, son of acclaimed director Wajahat Rauf, will make their debut on the silver screen. The duo worked tirelessly to bring forth a cinematic masterpiece that reflects the perspectives of the younger generation.

The film revolves around the character of John, portrayed by Aashir Wajahat, who starts off as a garbage collector and becomes entangled with a criminal group due to unfortunate circumstances. Romaisa Khan plays the role of John’s love interest in the film.

The story of “John” is written by Babar Ali, who also co-produced and directed the film, while Fiza Khanum serves as the film’s producer.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Saleem Mairaj, Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, Faiza Gilani, Rashid Farooqui, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Tabish Mughal, and Raza Samo.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during production, Romaisa Khan shared in an interview, “It was challenging, filming in tough real locations without sets, as it’s an indie project. We had constraints in terms of resources, but it has been an invaluable experience. It taught me patience and how to handle life’s obstacles. It was all worth it!”

Aashir Wajahat added, “It was challenging, but also a lot of fun. During the 16 to 17 hours of shooting each day, we didn’t have much time to fully comprehend what was happening, but it became evident when we saw the footage.”

The lead actors also discussed their roles in the film. Aashir Wajahat shared, “John is very different from my real personality, and that itself was a great challenge. He is a naive and vulnerable character. Dialogues can only take you so far; what matters is body language and emoting through the eyes. We rehearsed a lot beforehand, so I felt satisfied.”

Romaisa Khan commented on her character Maria, saying, “Maria is introverted and shy, quite distinct from my own cheerful and upbeat self. The role required portraying a lower-middle-class girl who is shy yet independent, who marries the man she loves, holds her own opinions, takes a stand, and possesses a strong personality.”

