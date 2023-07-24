Romaisa Khan criticizes hospital for ‘unethical’ behavior

Popular TikTok influencer and now actor, Romaisa Khan, recently shared a troubling incident she faced at a hospital, highlighting the challenges public figures encounter. In a heartfelt post on Threads, Khan expressed her disappointment and frustration over the lack of sensitivity displayed by some individuals during a deeply personal and vulnerable moment in her life.

In the emotional post, Khan disclosed that her mother was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fighting for her life and in immense pain. While outside the ICU, praying and crying for her mother’s well-being, she faced an unsettling and unethical situation. Instead of receiving support, some hospital staff treated her as if she were public property, invading her privacy and disregarding her emotional state.

Shocked by the lack of empathy, Khan revealed that nurses at the hospital were making videos of her and even asked for a selfie while her mother was in critical condition inside the ICU. This violation of her privacy left her deeply hurt and distressed.

“Despite being public figures, we are not public properties,” wrote the star on Threads. “It’s so unethical that my mom is in the ICU, fighting for her life and in pain, while outside, nurses are making videos of me and asking for selfies. In sensitive situations like these, please learn how to act.” Providing an update on her mother’s health, Khan expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers received and mentioned that her mother was doing better.

The distressing ordeal did not end there. A comment on the post displayed further insensitivity, suggesting that Khan should not “spoil someone’s happy moment.” In response, Khan expressed her dismay.

Khan’s emotional account serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting the privacy and emotions of public figures, especially during vulnerable times. It emphasizes that behind fame and glamour, public figures are human beings who deserve consideration and compassion.

