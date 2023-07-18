Romaisa Khan reveals her Financial Struggles after her father died

Romaisa Khan is a highly accomplished TikToker who has now ventured into the world of acting.

Romaisa Khan is a highly accomplished TikToker who has now ventured into the world of acting. She recently appeared in a drama called “Noor” and has made her entry into the film industry with her debut film “John.” Her acting skills in the film have received positive reviews. Romaisa is known for creating enjoyable and humorous content, and she excels at producing funny videos.

Despite her young age, Romaisa has always been a responsible individual and has been working on various projects since she was a child. Her father, who was a renowned stand-up comedian and writer, was highly esteemed in the realm of live shows during his time. Unfortunately, he passed away from cancer in 2018, leaving behind an irreplaceable void. Romaisa openly discussed the challenges her family faced following her father’s untimely demise and how her mother took charge of the family’s responsibilities.

During an appearance on Nida Yasir’s show, Romaisa shared that she and her siblings chose to share the burden after their father’s passing. She personally pursued a career in teaching, while her siblings also found good jobs. Despite the loss of their father, it felt as though his blessings were still present, as Romaisa gained significant attention and popularity on social media, going viral with her content.

