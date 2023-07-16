Advertisement
Romaisa Khan Reveals Her Thoughts On Falling In Love

Romaisa Khan, a talented and beautiful Pakistani social media star, model, and actor, has earned considerable fame and a dedicated fan following through her Instagram and TikTok accounts. She stepped into the acting world in 2020 with the drama serial “Masters” and later appeared in the popular Ramzan drama “Chand Tara.” Her ongoing drama “Noor” is receiving positive feedback, and her film “JOHN” has recently hit the cinemas.

During her appearance a Tv show “Had Kardi,” Romaisa openly discussed her views on falling in love, romance, and marriage. Regarding media personalities getting married, she shared her perspective, stating, “I feel that people get married because their mentalities match with each other, but I don’t think it always happens like this because, in the end, you get married to the person with whom you feel like marrying.” She also addressed her curiosity about her own love life, saying, “I don’t know why people are interested in my love life.”

When discussing the qualities she looks for in a life partner, Romaisa Khan expressed her preference for someone who is family-oriented and possesses basic cooking skills. She mentioned her desire for her life partner to be deeply devoted to her.

