Ronan Keating rushes home after brother’s death

Ronan Keating, an Irish musician, has “dropped everything” to come home to comfort his family following the unexpected loss of his brother.

His older brother was tragically killed in a car accident that also gravely damaged his sister-in-law.

Ciaran Keating, who was born in Louisburgh, Ireland, was on his way to watch his son, Ruair, play football with his wife Ann Marie when the accident occurred.

According to a close friend, Ronan is “devastated” by the death and is “trying to stay strong for the sake of his family.”

Several celebrities, including Ronan’s former bandmate Keith Duffy, have paid respect to Ciaran.

Ciaran, a father of three children, was on the N5 near Swinford, County Mayo, around 3:35 PM, travelling on a road known as a “black spot” for accidents.

When the crash occurred, the couple was on their way to watch their 28-year-old son play for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in a League of Ireland match.

Keith Duffy took to social media to share his condolences, writing: “I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of My brother @rokeating and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now. Ciaran from the early days you toured with us, you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

