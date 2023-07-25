Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ends engagement after 3 years

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, music stars, amicably ended their 3-year engagement.

Despite the breakup, they maintain love and respect for each other.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were always together and showed their love to fans through affectionate.

Advertisement

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have reportedly called off their engagement after three years of togetherness. The couple had been dating since 2019, and they announced their engagement in March 2023. However, it seems that their relationship has come to an end.

There is no word yet on why the couple decided to split, but it is clear that they have gone their separate ways. Rosalía has deleted all photos of Rauw from her social media accounts, and Rauw has also unfollowed her.

This is sad news for fans of the couple, who were hoping to see them get married. However, it is important to respect their decision and privacy. We wish them both the best in the future.

Advertisement Before they broke up, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were always together and showed their love to fans through affectionate posts and songs they sang together. Many fans followed them on social media and were excited about their upcoming wedding. Also Read Ryan Reynolds to revive childhood memories with ALF Maximum Effort, the streaming channel headed by Ryan Reynolds, breathes new life... Advertisement