Royal expert claims Meghan Markle is nothing without Prince Harry

Royal expert Angela Levin believes that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, would be “nothing” without her husband Prince Harry if they were to part ways.

Speaking to Sky News Australia amid rumors of a “trial separation,” Angela expressed her opinion that Meghan relies heavily on Harry and wants to prove her strength as an individual.

Angela highlighted that whatever Meghan and Harry did together, they were happy that way. However, she noted that currently, there seems to be no contact or support between them.

These claims come amidst speculation that the California-based royal couple’s marriage is facing challenges.

Meghan and Harry are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond. The source mentioned that Harry doesn’t fit into Meghan’s world in Tinseltown and that he is hoping to find himself during this time.

