Russell Crowe & girlfriend Britney Theriot enjoying Tennis Match

  • Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot were seen playing tennis.
  • The Gladiator actor was seen wearing a black shirt and shorts before changing into jeans.
  • Britney wore a blue and white tennis dress with white sneakers.
Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were seen working up a sweat while playing tennis.

They got in a taxi after their game to carry on and do some sightseeing.

The Gladiator actor was spotted wearing a black shirt and matching shorts before changing into jeans. Britney looked lovely in a blue and white tennis dress with white sneakers.

She chose not to wear makeup and pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail.

The two are frequently seen travelling between Sydney and Coffs Harbour, where Russell is constructing Aussiewood, a $400 film studio.

Britney and Russell announced their relationship in 2020 after sharing a kiss on the tennis court. Britney is a former actress whom he allegedly met on the shooting of the 2013 film Broken City.

Russell, an Oscar winner, shot to prominence in 2000 when he played Maximus in the film Gladiator. He has since appeared in films such as Beautiful Mind and Man of Steel.

