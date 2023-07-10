Advertisement
Ryan Gosling admits daughters found it ‘weird’ for him to play Ken in Barbie

  • Ryan Gosling’s kids thought it was “weird” for him to play Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie.
  • He stars alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s latest film centered around the famous doll. 
  • Ryan admitted Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, have seen some things from the film.
Ryan, known for his role in ‘Drive,’ stars alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s latest film centered around the famous doll. The actor, who has two young daughters with his partner Eva Mendes, confessed that his girls found it unusual to see their dad portraying Barbie’s male companion.

During his appearance at the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.07.23), Ryan was asked if he’ll be showing the film to his kids and he told Etonline.com: “Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway. I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy.”

However, Ryan admitted Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, have seen some things from the film and they helped him perfect the part. He added: “They’ve seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it. They were huge inspiration for me.”

He also had high admiration for his co-star Margot, who served as one of the producers for the film. He emphasized that she played a crucial role in bringing the ‘Barbie’ dream to reality.

Ryan went said: “I think it’s all been incredible, everything, the whole way. Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us. I mean, this [the premiere] is an indication of what it was like to shoot [the movie].

“She created this, she’s made it come true in every way, and it’s brilliant.”

