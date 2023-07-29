Ryan Gosling delighted as Barbie song enters UK top 40

Ryan Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie soundtrack entered the UK top 40.

The song debuted at number 25 on the chart.

Gosling expressed his gratitude to fans for their support.

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling is delighted after his song “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie soundtrack entered the UK top 40. The song, which is a ballad about Gosling’s character Ken, debuted at number 25 on the chart.

Gosling took to Twitter to express his gratitude to fans for their support. He wrote, “I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported ‘I’m Just Ken’. It’s been a dream come true to release a song and have it connect with so many people.”

The Barbie soundtrack has also been a commercial success. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. The soundtrack features contributions from a star-studded lineup of artists, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Nicki Minaj.

Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken” is a catchy and heartwarming ballad that perfectly captures the essence of his character. The song is sure to be a hit with fans of the Barbie movie and Gosling’s music.

Also Read Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark romance rumors once again? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spark dating rumors. Gig Hadid likes a...