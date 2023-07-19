Ryan Gosling regrets playing Hamster on The Mickey Mouse Club

Ryan Gosling is known for his role as Ken in the upcoming romantic comedy Barbie.

He has revealed a past embarrassing experience.

The Grey Man actor admitted to dressing in ridiculous outfits throughout his life.

Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star, has revealed one of his previous gigs that he was most ashamed about.

Ryan has made waves for his part as Ken in the upcoming romantic comedy. However, when he was 13, he played a part that he is still ashamed of.

While working with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on The Notebook, the actor said that he joined The Mickey Mouse Club.

Ryan described his “worst ever” performance on the “variety show” to BBC Radio1.

When asked about his prior persona or outfit, The Grey Man actor replied, “I was a hamster at one point.”

Ryan’s co-star Margot Robbie claimed after his confession that Ryan had “walked into that one,” to which the La La Land actor answered, “You do it to yourself man.” “What made you bring it up?”

Meanwhile, Ryan revealed that he has dressed in “pretty ridiculous outfits my entire life.”

Currently, Ryan and Margot will be featured in the next film Barbie, which is set to be released on July 21.

