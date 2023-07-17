Ryan Gosling Reveals The Truth Behind Ken’s Existence In Barbie

Ryan Gosling discussed his portrayal of Ken in the highly anticipated Hollywood movie “Barbie,” revealing that the character was designed to complement the main character.

In an interview with Outlook India, the renowned actor, known for his role in “The Notebook,” delved into Ken’s complex persona in the film, describing it as an “existential hell” with no distinct “identity” of its own. Gosling shared, “My Ken was created to just observe the awesomeness that is Barbie, and there’s even a line in the film when he says he only exists within the warmth of Barbie’s gaze.”

Gosling explained that Ken’s existence is tethered to the job assigned to him, which is simply to be at the beach. While he is eager to excel in this role, he finds himself grappling with uncertainties about what it truly entails.

Elaborating on Ken’s motivations, the actor revealed that the driving force behind his decision to embark on the journey with Barbie is the belief that he is her boyfriend, despite the absence of concrete evidence of any special connection between them. Their relationship is defined by their status as a set, and this is why Ken cannot fathom the idea of Barbie leaving without him.

When reflecting on the script of the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Gosling expressed his admiration for its unique blend of elements, encompassing humor and tragedy, as well as profundity and absurdity. He found it reminiscent of the things he cherished while growing up, yet still unlike anything he had ever encountered before.

